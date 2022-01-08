ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle fined $25k by NBA for profane language during postgame interview

Julius Randle’s written apology to Knicks fans wasn’t enough to avoid a $25,000 fine from the league.

The NBA fined the former All-Star for using profane language during his postgame interview following Thursday night’s win over the Celtics. Randle, who had flashed a thumbs down gesture after making a tough layup during New York’s furious rally in the fourth quarter, was asked what the gesture represented, to which he responded, “shut the f--k up.”

Asked if that was directed at the Madison Square Garden fans that had been loudly booing Randle and the Knicks in the first half when they were trailing Boston by as many as 25, Randle responded, “You saw that. You saw what was going on with that.”

Randle released a statement Friday afternoon apologizing for his remarks.

Randle came into the season with high expectations following a Most Improved Player award, an All-Star selection and a big contract extension. But so far, he has regressed, averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field. He recently told reporters, “I don’t give a s--t” when asked about the outside criticism regarding his season so far, but it seemed to get to him for a brief moment on Thursday.

