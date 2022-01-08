Fans of Novak Djokovic are fighting to get him out of his hotel

William West/AFP/Getty Images

CNN — A group of protestors had an unusual detainee in their sights on Friday; Novak Djokovic, who is confined to the hotel as he mounts a legal challenge to the revocation of his visa ahead of the Australian Open.

“Free Novac [sic],” read one protester’s handwritten sign stuck to a tennis racket. “Let Novac play.”

On Tuesday, Austalia Open organizers said that Djokovic – who has previously criticized vaccine mandates – was granted a “medical exemption” from the requirement that international travelers must be fully vaccinated to enter the country, CNN reported.

When he arrived in Australia this week, he found his visa revoked. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the 34-year-old Serb “didn’t have a valid medical exemption.”

Tennis Austalia was advised in a letter from November 2021 that unvaccinated players with a recent Covid-19 infection would not be allowed to enter the country based on public health guidelines, Morrison told reporters Thursday.

Djokovic was granted a medical exemption to compete after testing positive for Covid in December, according to court documents that were published on Saturday by Australia’s Federal Circuit show.

As dozens of protestors from different political groups gathered outside the Park Hotel on Friday, the push for freedom united them.

“I don’t see why he should be stuck in a detention center,” said Tara, a 17-year-old Australian-Serb and junior tennis player, who did not give a last name. “Everyone has their own freedom of choice, vaccinated or not.”

Djokovic has not publicly revealed his vaccination status but voiced opposition to Covid vaccines and vaccine mandates in April 2020, according to CNN.

The tennis star’s mother said her son is being “treated like a prisoner,” and that “it’s just not fair. It’s not human.”

American tennis star John Isner also tweeted in support of Djokovic, saying keeping him in the hotel was “not right.”

“There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.