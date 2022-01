>Amtrak Cancelling Many Train Trips Due to COVID, Bad Weather. (Harrisburg, PA) -- If you'd planned to take Amtrak for travel in the coming days, you might want to make sure your trip is still on. The train service has been canceling trips because of bad weather and COVID-19. The rail service on Thursday said it's reducing its schedule until January 6th, affecting about two dozen trains on the Northeast Corridor and some long-distance routes. Amtrak says 97 percent of its workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19 but has seen an increase in positive cases. It also released a statement saying it regrets any inconvenience and is continuing to monitor changing conditions.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO