(NAPSI) —- As the world celebrates the new year, many will make an annual list of resolutions and goals, which often include improving overall health and fitness. As we continue to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, improving overall health is front and center, more so than usual. However, according to the U.S. New Year’s Resolutions 2020 study conducted by YouGov, over half of those who set New Year’s resolutions can’t follow through.

YOGA ・ 7 DAYS AGO