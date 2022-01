MiHoYo shared images of the new cosmetic outfits that will be available for Ninguang and Keqing through the Genshin Impact version 2.4 update. The outfits were revealed during the Genshin Impact Special Program. Additionally, the HoyoLAB website provided a closer look at these new cosmetic outfits and how they will appear in-game. The new outfit for Ninguang will be available to obtain entirely for free for a limited time. However, the outfit for Keqing will only be available to obtain for Genesis Crystals through the Genshin Impact in-game shop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO