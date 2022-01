BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, Dr. Kriner Cash, announced Sunday that Buffalo Public Schools will resume full in-person learning Monday. The announcement said the schools will continue to strictly adhere to safety and wellness protocols. It said students and staff should not come to school if they are ill, and should properly wear masks except when eating or drinking, maintain social distancing, frequently wash hands, do not touch their faces and those who have been in close contact with COVID should follow quarantining instructions posted on the BPS website.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO