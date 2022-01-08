ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Sammy Hagar Officially Named Ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico

By Todd Fooks
US 103.1
US 103.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It seemed to be unofficial for many years (as the Red Rocker gushed about his love for the place) but now Sammy Hagar IS officially an ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico. Hagar was granted the title of Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos title by the Baja Tourism Department in a ceremony...

us103.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Quick Takes: Sammy Hagar, Guns N’ Roses, Kiss, Dead & Company

Sammy Hagar has been named the honorary tourism ambassador to Los Cabos, Mexico. Blabbermouth reported Hagar was presented with a distinguished Medal Of Honor during an award ceremony held by the secretary of tourism, economics and sustainability in Baja California Sur — Maribel Collins, municipal president of Los Cabos Oscar Leggs Castro, senator of the Mexican Republic Lucía Trasviña, and director of tourism Donna Jeffries at Plaza Mijares in San Jose del Cabo.
CELEBRITIES
reviewjournal.com

Sammy Hagar ready to rock anew at The Strat

Come Hades or high water, on the Strip or in Cabo, Sammy Hagar brings the party. The Red Rocker has set a half-dozen dates to his 2022 “Sammy Hagar and Friends” residency at The Strat Theater. The new times and dates are 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Feb. 9, 11 and 12; and March 23, 25 and 26 (tickets start at $100, not including fees, available at TheStrat.com).
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

An American rocker is a fan of this Mexican city — and now its tourism ambassador

A Mexican resort city thanked a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer for putting it on the map by officially making him its ambassador of tourism. Sammy Hagar, best known for being lead singer of Van Halen, was named tourism ambassador of Cabo San Lucas. Officials said this was in recognition of his decadeslong support of the coastal region on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Sammy Hagar
travelexperta.com

COVID MEXICO UPDATE: Traveling to the Cancun Area During a COVID-19 Spike

Cancun is a small “piece of Heaven” in Mexico, a sandy “seven” that is frozen in its splendor in the waters of the Caribbean Sea. Here tourists are waiting for snow-white beaches, clear water with a turquoise tint, emerald palm trees. Cancun entertainment is not limited to this – shopping, spa centers, sea fish fishing, fascinating diving, surfing with kiting, immersion in the charm of the jungle, acquaintance with the Mayan civilization, the opportunity to splash together with proud turtles in the amazing Shel-Ha Park…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Tourist drug demand is bringing cartel violence to Mexico's most popular resorts

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico - The trouble began, as it often does here, when tourists asked the hotel staff to help them buy cocaine. It's a common enough request across Mexico's Mayan Riviera that the employees of the Hyatt Ziva knew how to accommodate their clientele. They called a few local drug dealers, according to security officials who investigated the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Covid-19 cases rise in Mexico tourism areas

LA PAZ, Mexico — COVID-19 infections are rising across Mexico, especially in two states home to major tourism destinations on the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean that were busy during the holiday season. According to data from the federal government, Quintana Roo, where tourists flock to Cancun, Tulum and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabo San Lucas#Los Cabos#Mexico#The Cabo Wabo Cantina
travel2next.com

Best Time To Visit Mexico

Mexico has widely different climate regions, so there is always someplace wonderful to explore. The best time to visit Mexico is any time of the year because there’s a place in Mexico for every season. Where and when you go depends on the type of activity you want to do. Throughout most of Mexico, the temperatures are mild year-round. Northern Mexico might get snow and chilly temperatures in the wintertime, but other parts of Mexico, even high-altitude locations, rarely see snow.
LIFESTYLE
fashionisers.com

San Miguel de Allende is the Most Fashionable Place to Visit in Mexico

When one thinks of Mexico, they don’t usually think of a classical, colonial city filled with art of all media. In fact, it’s becoming a bit of a problem that most people think solely of Cancun or Cabo. They are only hurting themselves, as there is so much...
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Duhamel Engaged to Former Miss World America Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel is engaged. The actor posted Saturday on his Instagram that he asked former Miss World America Audra Mari to marry him. The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple with Duhamel holding up a handwritten note. “It’s on!!” he wrote. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Mari was crowned Miss World America in 2016 and represented the U.S. at the Miss World pageant. She also was a runner-up in the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants, representing the state of North Dakota — where Duhamel also hails from. The Transformers star was previously married to Fergie, who congratulated him in the comments section of his post. “Congrats!!!” the singer wrote, followed by six green heart emojis. She and Duhamel have one child together, a son Axl, who is 8. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel)  
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
saddlebagnotes.com

Luxuriate At Montage Hotel in Los Cabos

The pandemic has caused us all to feel cooped up for well over a year. Getting away as usual has just not been a reality. But recently, as more and more are getting vaccinated, taking a little trip to Los Cabos seemed like a great idea. I decided on Los Cabos as it is an easy flight from Phoenix, but you start in Tucson and connect in Phoenix. For those who have not been to Los Cabos, it is situated at the southern point of Baja California. There is one airport there which serves both Los Cabos and San Jose Los Cabos which is the older more historical city a bit north with lots of Mexican shops, jewelry stores, restaurants and an old cathedral. On the other hand, Los Cabos also has a downtown filled with boats and yachts in the marina, many lively restaurants, some rooftop bars, and lots of party action if that is your style. Dotting the road from the airport, you will pass many fancy, large resorts on the ocean side. They are very spread out and you really need to do a lot of homework to know which one would best fit your needs. Over the years, Cabo has become quite expensive and is definitely a playground for the rich and famous.
LIFESTYLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Ring in the New Year at Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Celebrate the New Year south of the border at Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, from an epic beach party on New Year’s Eve to the first day of 2022. Fun for the whole family, Hilton Los Cabos is situated on one of Los Cabos’ only swim-friendly beaches, along with its very own beach club, 14 private plunge pool suites, an adults-only infinity pool, a kid-friendly splash zone and infinity pool, and more.
LIFESTYLE
bajainsider.com

Los Cabos Hotels hit 80% Occupancy for New Years 2022

Los Cabos hotel occupancy hit a year high over the New Year's holiday, reaching 80% according to the Association of Hotels Los Cabos. December as a whole had an occupancy rate of 71% and the year brought in a 56% occupancy average, 13% behind 2019.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Sawtelle Ramen Spot Named Among Best Restaurants in Los Angeles

Tsujita LA is honored to be named as one of the 101 Best Restaurants in LA by the Los Angeles Times for the second time by critic Bill Addison. On their Instagram page, they said, We continue to grow with the support of our community and ramen-enthusiasts all over the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel + Leisure

Cancun or Cabo: Which Mexico Destination Is Better for You?

Winter has arrived in full force, which means it's time to start considering your seasonal escape. Mexico is currently open to international travelers, and with approximately 5,800 miles of coastline, you'll have plenty of beach options to discover. Traditionally, Cancun and Los Cabos are two of the most sought-after beach...
TRAVEL
antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Lands Dream Gig As Ambassador Of Tourism

Sammy Hagar took to social media on New Year's Day to share the news that he has landed a brand new gig, ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos. The former Van Halen frontman shared a video to his Facebook account with the caption, "What a way to ring in the New Year. Got news that I'm being honored as ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos, something I've been waiting for since 1981. Such an honor for my home away from home.
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

Sammy Hagar Is Now An Ambassador Of Tourism

On New Year’s Day, Sammy Hagar shared a news on his social media that he is now an ambassador of tourism for Los Cabos, Mexico. The former Van Halen frontman shared a video to his Facebook account with the caption,. “What a way to ring in the New Year!...
CELEBRITIES
TravelPulse

Los Cabos Names Sammy Hagar Tourism Ambassador

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is the first person to be awarded Los Cabos’ Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos designation and the first to receive the destination’s Medal of Honor for his dedication to Cabo San Lucas. The long-time resident of Cabo San Lucas fell...
TRAVEL
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy