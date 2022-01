KINGSTON, N.Y. — An urban policy professional has been appointed the city’s new director of housing initiatives, according to Mayor Steve Noble’s office. Bartek Starodaj will begin working for the city on Jan. 10, succeeding Kevin Corte, who resigned in mid-December after less than a year on the job. Starodaj’s salary was not immediately available, but the position was to pay $60,000 to $65,000 annually, according to information previously provided by the city.

