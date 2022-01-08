ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie Recorded ‘Five Years’ in Tears

By Martin Kielty
 1 day ago
Ken Scott, who was David Bowie’s co-producer for four albums, recalled that the musician was in tears as he completed his performance of the opening track on groundbreaking album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars. Scott explained that, while it can’t be...

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

