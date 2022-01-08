David Bowie Recorded ‘Five Years’ in Tears

At 10:00 we reserve our first hour for Iris DeMent, born January 5, 1961, in rural Paragould, Arkansas. She was the youngest of 14 children. At the age of 3, her devoutly religious family moved to California, where she grew up singing gospel music. During her teenage years, Iris was exposed to country, folk, & R&B. In the mid 1980s Iris moved to the midwest, and after a series of jobs as a waitress and typist she wrote her first song at the age of 25. She moved to Kansas City and played Harling’s Upstairs and open-mic nights alongside Scott Hrabko and Howard Iceberg. Iris DeMent made her recording debut in 1991, with her album, “Infamous Angel.” We’ll feature music from Iris DeMent, Greg Brown, and John Prine, and from her inspirations: Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Merle Haggard.
