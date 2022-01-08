ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CFP National Championship: Three Alabama Players to Watch

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 1 day ago

QB Bryce Young

Can the Heisman-winning quarterback lead his team to the ultimate victory? There's no doubt that Young has had an incredible season as a first-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He is 331-of-490 passing for 4,503 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. Although he has had some great games, some of his performances have been underwhelming as of late. Of course, that hasn't affected Alabama as a whole-- they're stacked with the best recruits at every position-- but Young can't afford to be off his game against Georgia.

LB Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson was very much unacknowledged in the Heisman race, but he is arguably one of the top players in the entire nation. This season, the sophomore linebacker has accounted for 98 total tackles, 34.5 tackles-for-losses and 17.5 sacks. Anderson has caused opponents to lose 256 yards total across a span of 14 games-- something that nobody else in the nation can say. He will need to make good plays to rattle Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense early-- but his presence on the field alone might just do that.

WR Jameson Williams

In the absence of John Metchie III, Williams has taken over as the lone top wide receiver for the Crimson Tide. He is the team leader in most receiving categories, but with the other half of the dynamic wide receiver duo out with an injury, Williams will have to perform better than ever. Through 14 games played, he has totaled 75 receptions for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those are outstanding numbers, but can Williams continue to pick up some of the slack?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
AUBURN, GA
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Ultimate Victory#American Football#Cfp National Championship#Alabama Players#Wr
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Friday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
100
Followers
440
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy