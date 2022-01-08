CFP National Championship: Three Alabama Players to Watch

QB Bryce Young

Can the Heisman-winning quarterback lead his team to the ultimate victory? There's no doubt that Young has had an incredible season as a first-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He is 331-of-490 passing for 4,503 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. Although he has had some great games, some of his performances have been underwhelming as of late. Of course, that hasn't affected Alabama as a whole-- they're stacked with the best recruits at every position-- but Young can't afford to be off his game against Georgia.

LB Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson was very much unacknowledged in the Heisman race, but he is arguably one of the top players in the entire nation. This season, the sophomore linebacker has accounted for 98 total tackles, 34.5 tackles-for-losses and 17.5 sacks. Anderson has caused opponents to lose 256 yards total across a span of 14 games-- something that nobody else in the nation can say. He will need to make good plays to rattle Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense early-- but his presence on the field alone might just do that.

WR Jameson Williams

In the absence of John Metchie III, Williams has taken over as the lone top wide receiver for the Crimson Tide. He is the team leader in most receiving categories, but with the other half of the dynamic wide receiver duo out with an injury, Williams will have to perform better than ever. Through 14 games played, he has totaled 75 receptions for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those are outstanding numbers, but can Williams continue to pick up some of the slack?