Two people were injured and two cars were found riddled with bullet holes early Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported. Authorities were called to Northside Plaza Apartments near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 3:30 a.m. after 911 calls that the vehicles had been shot up, the news station reported. At the scene, a victim and a car punctured with bullets were found, Channel 2 reported. The victim was not identified and their injuries were not provided.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO