ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle fined $25K for postgame profanity directed at booing fans

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COZeh_0dgVzUEO00
Julius Randle is lighter in the wallet after his gesture and comments toward Knicks fans. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $25,000 Saturday afternoon for "egregious use of profane language during media interviews," the NBA announced Saturday.

Randle, 27, gave fans at Madison Square Garden a thumbs down when they cheered for his made layup during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game. The Knicks were mounting a ferocious comeback at the time, erasing a 25-point deficit against the Boston Celtics to eventually win 108-105 with a buzzer-beater.

After the game, Randle was asked by reporters what he meant by his thumbs-down gesture, and said it meant, "Shut the f--- up." A day later he wrote an apology on Instagram.

"I understand that my actions also represent the league, this organization, and the city, and that I should have handled things last night differently and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment," Randle wrote, in part. "My comment was an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love, even if it came from a place of passion and deep love."

Randle began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014 and later played one season with the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Knicks in 2019. In the 2020-21 season, he earned All-Star honors and was named the NBA Most Improved Player after averaging 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Knicks complete 25-point comeback vs. Celtics with game-winning buzzer-beater

The New York Knicks pulled off the second biggest comeback of the 2021-22 NBA season Thursday night when they erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics, 108-105. Leading the way for the Knicks was Evan Fournier, who buried 10 three-pointers to tie a franchise record held by J.R. Smith. Fournier finished with a career-best 41 points, but it was RJ Barrett who stole the show in the final seconds when he banked in an off-balance three at the buzzer to give the Knicks the win.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green On LeBron James' Longevity: "LeBron's Gonna Basically Own All Of The 'Youngest To Ever To' And All Of The 'Oldest To Ever To' Records In The Book. Just Think About That."

LeBron James has been on fire over the last month. In the absence of Anthony Davis, and surrounded by floundering Lakers’ stars, James has carried the load for his team, playing some incredible basketball at the age of 37. It is truly incredible to see James continue to make history. And his former rival Draymond Green has a bold prediction for him.
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James has heated exchange with assistant coach Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday evening. With the win, L.A. moved to 19-19 on the year. Minnesota, meanwhile, dropped to 16-20. As has often been the case for the Lakers this season, even in victory they didn’t look particularly great, and the standout moment from this outing proved to be something totally unrelated to what happened on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Celtics make roster move after blowing 25-point lead vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the most heartbreaking way possible on Thursday night: on a long, off-balance 3-pointer from RJ Barrett after blowing a 25-point lead. It was a horrid loss that caused head coach Ime Udoka to doubt his team’s mental toughness. According...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith slap Julius Randle with harsh reality on ‘thumbs down’ message to Knicks fans

Julius Randle made a loud statement with no words during the New York Knicks’ epic 25-point comeback over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. After scoring a tough bucket in the paint, the Julius Randle gave a visible thumbs down to the Knicks fans in attendance. His frustrations boiled over after those same fans had been booing the team when they were down big against the Celtics.
NBA
FanSided

Julius Randle releases statement after dropping f-bomb on Knicks fans

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle had a less-than-stellar interaction with fans Thursday evening. Now he’s issuing a statement on the matter. During Thursday evening’s game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, Knicks power forward Julius Randle seemed to be a little irritated with New York fans. As such, he threw a thumbs down in their direction and shared his thoughts after the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Randle
The Spun

Julius Randle Receives Punishment For What He Said To Knicks Fans

It wasn’t Julius Randle’s performance on Thursday night but his postgame press conference that turned a lot of heads. During the fourth quarter of the Celtics-Knicks game, Randle made a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Following the win, he told reporters that his gesture meant “Shut the f–k up.”
NBA
All 76ers

Julius Randle Lands in Similar Situation as Tobias Harris

Back and forth battles between players and fans are nothing new when it comes to Sixers games in South Philly. Two years ago, both Al Horford and Joel Embiid had separate "battles" with the fans as they shushed their own crowd after hearing scattered boos at times. This year, Sixers...
NBA
abc7ny.com

New York Knicks' Julius Randle 'regrets' thumbs-down gesture, remarks to fans

NEW YORK -- Julius Randle apologized in a statement on his Instagram account on Friday, saying that his thumbs-down gesture toKnicksfans duringThursday's win over theBoston Celticsas well as his postgame remarks were "an example of how sometimes you say things you regret to people you love." "Just want to send...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profanity#The Boston Celtics#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New Orleans Pelicans
fox40jackson.com

Julius Randle delivers foul message to Knicks fans amid comeback against Celtics

New York Knicks star Julius Randle fired back at fans with an expletive-laced statement after the team narrowly defeated the Boston Celtics thanks to R.J. Barrett’s buzzer-beating three-pointer. The Knicks fell behind by 25 points at one point and were hearing the boo birds from the crowd at Madison...
NBA
FOX Sports

NBA fines Randle $25,000 for 'egregious' use of profanity

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for what the league called an “egregious” use of profane language in interviews. The league cited Randle's use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Knicks’ Julius Randle Fined $25k “For Egregious Language”

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle issued a public apology for his profane-laden postgame comment about the fans following a win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. However, it was not enough as the NBA fined him $25,000 for “egregious use of profane language during media interviews.”the league announced on Saturday.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy