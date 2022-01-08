Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman dead at age 93

Oscar-winning composer Marilyn Bergman, known for ballads that were created alongside her husband Alan Bergman and sung by big-time celebrities like Barbra Streisand and Michael Jackson, died on Saturday at the age of 93, The Associated Press reported.

Her representative, Jason Lee, said that she died at her home in Los Angeles of a non-coronavirus-related respiratory failure, the newswire noted.

Bergman is survived by her husband, who was at her bedside when she died, and their daughter, Julie, according to the AP.

Among the iconic ballads that the husband and wife duo were known for included “The Way We Were” featured in the film with the same name starring actors Robert Redford and Streisand, “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?”

The two wrote hundreds of songs, amassing two Grammys, three Oscars, four Emmys and 16 Oscar nominations, the AP reported.

Bergman became the first chair for the National Recorded Sound Preservation Board of the Library of Congress and the first woman to be included in the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, according to the news outlet. She would later become the president and also chair the organization.

“My dear, dear, beautiful Marilyn Bergman, to lose you this morning, so close to our brother Sidney, is just crushing me,” producer and composer Quincy Jones tweeted following the news on Saturday.

“The secret weapon to your songwriting…the unconditional love in your heart for your family, friends, and community. Your lyrics an extension of your being,” he added.