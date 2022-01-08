The rain is out & the sunshine is back Monday! Tracking chilly temps too

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A major winter storm is possible across parts of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states this weekend but for the Lowcountry it is likely to be too warm to produce any wintry precipitation. In the meantime, expect lots of sunshine and quiet weather over the next couple days. After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Chilly mornings will continue with lows in the 30s through the end of the work week. Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday ahead of a developing storm system forecast to be west of the area through Saturday afternoon. The chance of rain will likely increase Saturday night and Sunday as an area of low pressure begins to move through our area. Temperatures are likely to be well above freezing which will result in only a chilly rain here locally from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. To our northwest, especially from the Upstate into North Carolina, ice and snow is more likely to occur. The exact track of this area of low pressure will determine exactly who gets snow and who will only get a cold rain. We’ll keep you updated as the picture gets clearer over the next couple days!

