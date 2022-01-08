Shorebirds put on a show

Have you noticed the mallard ducks swimming lazily in Rock Creek when it’s cold and there is snow on the ground?. “Why aren’t they freezing?” a friend asked. I went to the web to find out. It turns out that birds have several different kinds of feathers that keep them warm. When we look at a bird, what we see is the outer contact feathers. They are the first layer of defense, providing insulation and waterproofing. But beneath them are an even more important set of short, fluffy feathers called down, much like our quilt stuffing.

