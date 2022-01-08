Shorebirds put on a show

It's not too late to get in on some of the most thrilling duck hunting — from boat blinds, layout boats and even dry land. On a sandy point of land jutting out into a large river, I was introduced to something I had not experienced hunting puddle ducks during my formative years. The blind was simple: a pile of driftwood. Forty drake bluebill decoys tracked side to side in the light current. At my shoulder, my black Lab Jet shivered. They came from downriver—500, maybe 1,000 birds, all bluebills, making their daily flight from the estuary to points upstream.
