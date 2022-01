DJ Wigwam is a multi-genre DJ from the Walworth County, WI, area. His romance with music started young, playing the cornet in middle school. He started learning how to DJ a little over 5 years ago on belt-drive turntables after learning the ropes on his computer while living in Michigan. After he moved back home, Wigwam was inspired by the connection formed with the crowd by the DJs of UDJSS. Wanting to recreate that feeling, he started really digging into learning the craft with Deejay Otto in Otto’s mom’s basement. His very first show was with the crew that helped begin his journey in the first place at Jersey’s in East Troy, WI.

