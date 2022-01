At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants” were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO