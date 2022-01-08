ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Haitian journalists killed

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Haitian journalists were killed on January 6 after they went to Laboule 12, a village, southwest of the capital, Port au Prince, where armed gangs are engaged in ongoing gun battles. The killing of Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley was confirmed by their employer, Radio Écoute FM,...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
Newsbug.info

Amid diplomatic bungling, Jamaica sends alleged Moïse assassin to Colombia, not Haiti

A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who was arrested on an immigration violation in Jamaica has been deported to his native Colombia. Mario Palacios Palacios flew out of Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport Monday to South America after Haiti failed to get him extradited to Port-au-Prince and a judge in Jamaica ordered his deportation to Colombia. Palacios was arrested in Kingston in October after surrendering.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
manisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: Hostage release is proof the US cavalry is not coming to Haiti

The following editorial was published in the Miami Herald:. (TNS) Whether or not 12 captured North American missionaries escaped or were intentionally let go by their Haitian captors after a hefty ransom was allegedly paid is up for discussion days after their release. But one thing appears to be clear:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haitian#Shooting#Radio Station#Street Gang#Radio Coute Fm#Canadian#French#Caribbean Community#Caricom
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Christian Missionaries Who Were Held Captive by Gang in Haiti Reveal How They Escaped

The Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while visiting the country in October are detailing how they made their escape earlier this month. On Monday, Christian Aid Ministries — an Ohio-based missionary group for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptists — announced that all 17 of their kidnapped members had returned to the United States safely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Haitian president was working on list of powerful people involved in drug trade to give US officials before his assassination, report says

A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...
POLITICS
AFP

Missionary hostages escaped Haiti kidnappers: church organization

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organization said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped in mid-October, on Monday detailed the hostages' ordeal and the mid-December escape of the final 12 hostages, a group that included a 10-month-old, a three-year-old and two teenagers, along with eight adults. "They walked for possibly as much as 10 miles... traveling through woods and thickets, working through thorns and briars" under cover of darkness to safety, said Weston Showalter, spokesman for the Ohio-based missionary group, in a streamed press conference. "Two hours were through fierce brambles. We were in gang territory the whole hike," Showalter quoted one of the escapees as saying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy