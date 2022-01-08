University announces next writer-in-residence for spring

The University will restrict on-campus students from visiting other residence halls at the start of the spring semester, officials announced in an email Friday. Students may only visit rooms in their own residence halls with a limit of one guest per room, but officials will adjust the policy in line with recommendations from its medical advisory team monitoring the pandemic, according to the email from Campus Living and Residential Education staff. The email outlines the move-in process for students returning to campus this weekend ahead of the spring semester, which will kick off with at least one week of remote classes and online events because of record-high COVID-19 cases in D.C. and across the country.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO