Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media call the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., an “insurrection.”. But, many of the 74.2 million citizens who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 (46.9 percent of the election’s total) look on that day as an explosion of pent-up anger and frustration from being relentlessly criticized, ridiculed, hated, demonized, ostracized and assaulted for the preceding four years by crazed leftists simply because they supported and voted for Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 HOURS AGO