5A and 4A Top10 Saturday Preview

Louisville (10-4 overall, 4-0 ACC) travels to Florida State (7-5, 1-2) for a Saturday night ACC meeting. Tip set for 8pm, with ESPNU providing the television broadcast. The Cardinals are seeking to remain undefeated through five ACC games, while the Seminoles look to even its league record after four. The good start in conference play hasn't been easy for UofL, winning each by five points or less. A win on Saturday would mark the first time that Louisville last won its first five conference games since the 2008-09 campaign when the team won their first eight Big East games.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO