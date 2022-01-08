ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Atlanta residents accused of illegally using gill nets near Florida bridge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz09Z_0dgVup6o00
10 arrested: Agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered more than 500 pounds of fish and sharks. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ten Atlanta residents are accused of using illegal gill nets to catch more than 500 pounds of fish and sharks near a major bridge in Florida, wildlife officials said.

In a news release, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the suspects used four gill nets measuring “more than four and a half football fields” at the north end of the Sunshine Skyway rest area.

Wildlife officials said Marcos Navarrete, 27; Ernesto Navarrete, 35; Roberto Lopez, 41; Carlos Santana, 18; Fedy Navarrete, 38; Fredy Reyez, 18; Rafael Herrera, 40; Daniel Valente, 26; Efren Navarette, 43; and Lorenzo Navarette, 40, were taken in custody.

The gill nets -- officially called monofilament entanglement nets -- were banned in Florida after voters passed a constitutional amendment that took effect on July 1, 1995, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Use of the nets constitutes a third-degree felony, the newspaper reported. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to the FWC, each person was charged with:

  • One count third-degree felony -- use of gill net in state water.
  • One count first-degree misdemeanor -- major violation pertaining to snook.
  • Two counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized sheepshead.
  • 13 counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized black drum.
  • Four counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized permit.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor -- illegal method of harvest of snook.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized snook.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor -- out-of-season snook.
  • Three counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized trout.
  • Nine counts second-degree misdemeanor -- illegal method of harvest of shark.
  • Nine counts second-degree misdemeanor -- illegal method of harvest of blue crab.

“This case is a great example of the important work our officers do every day to protect Florida’s natural resources,” Maj. Rob Rowe, the FWC’s regional commander, said in the news release. “The use of these nets is illegal and harmful to the fish and wildlife that are indiscriminately killed when they become entangled in it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 60M; Texas becomes 2nd state to top 5M infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 60 million on Sunday, with nearly 10 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. Meanwhile, Texas on Sunday became only the second U.S. state to surpass 5 million cumulative COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, trailing only California with nearly 6.1 million total cases.
TEXAS STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

NEW YORK — (AP) — A faulty space heater on a chilly Sunday morning sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke, killing 19 people including nine children. It was New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog lost during California’s Caldor fire reunited with family

A dog that was separated from its owner during the Caldor fire in California was reunited with his owner last month when a skier spotted the animal in deep snow last month. Russ, a pit bull-terrier mix, ran away from his owner’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends, the nonprofit organization that helped out with the dog’s rescue in late December. The canine’s owner was forced to evacuate due to the Caldor Fire, but he reported Russ as missing to animal service officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Gill#Trout#Constitutional Amendment#Myfwc#The Tampa Bay Times
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Body of skier missing since Christmas found 3 miles from California resort

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The body of Rory Angelotta, who disappeared while skiing on Christmas Day, was found Saturday several miles from the Northstar California Resort. Angelotta, 43, was reported missing after not showing up for dinner with friends on Dec. 25, and authorities believe he got lost during whiteout conditions, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
69K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy