ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Iman Shares Sweet Birthday Tributes to Late David Bowie 6 Years After His Death: ‘Forever’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfWlP_0dgVuYIZ00
David Bowie and Iman. Sara Jaye/Shutterstock

Honoring his memory. Six years after rockstar David Bowie died, wife Iman is paying tribute and remembering his legacy.

“January 8th Eternal Memories #BowieForever,” the supermodel, 66, captioned a throwback photo of the couple embracing — who wed in 1999 — via Instagram on Saturday, January 8. She also shared the snap via her Instagram Story at the time.

“LOVE this photo sooooo much!!! Beautiful ❤️❤️,” Viola Davis commented on the post, while fellow models Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell sent heart emojis her way.

Hours earlier, the Somalia native (born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid) honored her late husband with her “Iman Daily” series of motivational quotes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoAY3_0dgVuYIZ00
Courtesy of Iman/Instagram

“I exist in two places, here and where you are,” Iman honored her late love via a second Instagram tribute on Saturday. She added a “Bowie Forever” hashtag to her post.

One day earlier, she listened to Bowie’s “Slip Away” as she showcased footage of snow falling on Friday, January 7. “Winter Wonderland,” she captioned her Instagram video at the time.

The beauty entrepreneur has been previously vocal about her enduring loving, even insisting she would not get married again following her heartbreaking loss.

“I will never remarry,” Iman — who shares daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones and stepson Duncan Jones with the late musical icon — told PORTEREdit in October 2018. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband. I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

She continued at the time: “People take pictures of me in the street, and say, ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?’ I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.”

The “Space Oddity” crooner died in January 2016 after battling liver cancer.

“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer,” a statement via his official Facebook page read at the time. “While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvKWD_0dgVuYIZ00
Iman and David Bowie. Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Iman was even inspired by her late spouse while creating her debut Love Memoir fragrance.

“What happened last year was really unique. It’s not just the individual, it’s the universal. We’ve all been through it. So what I really wanted to create was a fragrance that was a little bit of him, which is the vetiver,” she told Today’s Hoda Kotb in November 2021. “But also create something that was a tribute to love and eternal love and eternal devotion.”

She concluded: “At the end of our days, the only thing we will have — if we are lucky — is our memories. That is the only thing that we will have and that will sustain us after the person passes away.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Iman shares incredible photos of secret home with David Bowie after revealing why she stopped going

Iman has recently launched her first-ever fragrance, Love Memoir, an incredible tribute to her late husband David Bowie, who sadly passed away in 2016. Since announcing the exciting news, the mother-of-two has opened up about her life with David and most recently, she has delighted fans by showing off the incredible property she and her husband owned in Upstate New York.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Christy Turlington
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Iman
Person
David Bowie
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Duncan Jones
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
CELEBRITIES
12tomatoes.com

Iman Gives Inside Look At David Bowie’s New York Home

David Bowie’s tragic death in 2016 rocked us all and few felt the impact of his loss more than his wife, Iman. While she was unable to handle spending time in their home in the Catskills, New York at first, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her the chance to find some peace. We cannot even begin to fathom her level of grief but she is slowly finding her way back to normalcy.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pink Shares Adorable Photo Tribute to Son Jameson on His 5th Birthday

Pink and husband Carey Hart's son Jameson is growing up! The rock star's youngest child just turned 5, and Pink celebrated Jameson's milestone birthday with a moving Instagram tribute to her youngest that was packed full of adorable images of Jameson throughout his first five years of life!. The "All...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#6 Years#Eternal Memories#Instagram Story#Iman Daily#Bowie Forever
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrity Tribute to David Bowie's "Changes" Doesn't Go as Planned

Saturday would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, and it wasn’t surprising to see a host of tributes to the iconic singer and actor across the internet. But just because something has the best of intentions behind it doesn’t mean that it comes across as intended. Case in point: a star-studded rendition of Bowie’s “Changes,” assembled by W Magazine and posted to Instagram.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shondaland.com

A Beginner’s Guide to David Bowie In Honor of His 75th Birthday

It’s difficult to imagine modern music without David Bowie. The shape-shifting artist has left a mark on pop culture, creating, of course, unforgettable fashion and style moments but also, most notably, the kind of rich songs that soundtrack the movie-trailer moments of our lives and lend themselves to both covers and spoofs. Without Bowie’s influence, it’s difficult to imagine artists like Lady Gaga and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy — the former paid tribute to him at the Grammys after his passing; the latter remixed his track “Love Is Lost” and almost worked on Bowie’s final album — finding their current sounds.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

New David Bowie Triple LP Out Today; Livestream Set for His Would-Be 75th Birthday Saturday

To say the late singer David Bowie is in the news a lot these days would be an understatement. Such is the legacy of legends. And on it goes. The singer’s estate has released a new “lost” LP, Toy:Box. Originally recorded in 2001, but never released, the music was leaked onto the internet in 2011. Today, however, it gets a stand-alone three-album release. Featuring 38 total tracks, Toy:Box, was previously released as part of the sweeping Brilliant Adventure Bowie box set in November 2021.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

David Bowie’s Catalog Sold by His Estate in Giant Deal

On Monday (January 3), a big David Bowie news bomb dropped after significant negotiations. In one of the largest music publishing deals, the legendary singer’s estate announced that the entire David Bowie catalog, which includes hundreds of songs, including massive hits like “Fame” and “Under Pressure,” is set to be sold to Warner Chappell.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Celebrate David Bowie’s Birthday

Following the holidays, David Bowie’s birthday is seen as a continuation of celebration and reverence for fans. Los Angeles has been marking the date (Jan. 8) in a big way before and especially since his death in 2016. Of course, with the Omicron variant spreading so rapidly in L.A., outdoor spaces (or venues that have them) seem to be the best bets. Here are two good glam-bams:
LOS ANGELES, CA
siriusxm.com

Celebrate David Bowie’s 75th birthday with his new, limited-run SiriusXM channel

SiriusXM will celebrate the influential music of David Bowie this January with the all-new, limited-run David Bowie Channel. Honoring what would have been the singer’s 75th birthday on January 8, listeners will hear music spanning Bowie’s entire catalogue – from timeless and beloved classics to recently unearthed rarities.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy