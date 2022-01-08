Iman Shares Sweet Birthday Tributes to Late David Bowie 6 Years After His Death: ‘Forever’

David Bowie and Iman. Sara Jaye/Shutterstock

Honoring his memory. Six years after rockstar David Bowie died, wife Iman is paying tribute and remembering his legacy.

“January 8th Eternal Memories #BowieForever,” the supermodel, 66, captioned a throwback photo of the couple embracing — who wed in 1999 — via Instagram on Saturday, January 8. She also shared the snap via her Instagram Story at the time.

“LOVE this photo sooooo much!!! Beautiful ❤️❤️,” Viola Davis commented on the post, while fellow models Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell sent heart emojis her way.

Hours earlier, the Somalia native (born Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid) honored her late husband with her “Iman Daily” series of motivational quotes.

“I exist in two places, here and where you are,” Iman honored her late love via a second Instagram tribute on Saturday. She added a “Bowie Forever” hashtag to her post.

One day earlier, she listened to Bowie’s “Slip Away” as she showcased footage of snow falling on Friday, January 7. “Winter Wonderland,” she captioned her Instagram video at the time.

The beauty entrepreneur has been previously vocal about her enduring loving, even insisting she would not get married again following her heartbreaking loss.

“I will never remarry,” Iman — who shares daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones and stepson Duncan Jones with the late musical icon — told PORTEREdit in October 2018. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband. I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

She continued at the time: “People take pictures of me in the street, and say, ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?’ I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.”

The “Space Oddity” crooner died in January 2016 after battling liver cancer.

“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer,” a statement via his official Facebook page read at the time. “While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

Iman was even inspired by her late spouse while creating her debut Love Memoir fragrance.

“What happened last year was really unique. It’s not just the individual, it’s the universal. We’ve all been through it. So what I really wanted to create was a fragrance that was a little bit of him, which is the vetiver,” she told Today’s Hoda Kotb in November 2021. “But also create something that was a tribute to love and eternal love and eternal devotion.”

She concluded: “At the end of our days, the only thing we will have — if we are lucky — is our memories. That is the only thing that we will have and that will sustain us after the person passes away.”

