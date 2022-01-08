ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gas Prices Rise Across Nation, Dip In New Jersey Amid COVID-19 Fears

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303K5R_0dgVuAMN00

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose across the nation but dipped in New Jersey amid fears about the possible effect of COVID-19’s omicron variant on the economy.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.28 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says there is great uncertainty about whether the omicron variant will linger or peak quickly and vanish, “and we are seeing this reflected at the pump in the form of uneasy price stability.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Restrictions Scheduled For New Jersey, Pennsylvania Roadways Ahead Of Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here. Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1: Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and The entire length of I-79. Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers. Effective...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

All Speed Restrictions Lifted From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Roads After Snowstorm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is out of the Philadelphia area, and all speed restrictions in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are lifted. Officials put these in place to keep speeds down during the wintry weather, capping some major highways off at 45 mph. All speed restrictions on the major Pennsylvania roadways are cleared. In New Jersey, speed restrictions on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and Garden State Parkway were lifted last. Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions. CBS3’s Chandler Lutz contributed to this report. Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Federal Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia Amid COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases still climbing across the Philadelphia region, officials are expanding resources. A federal testing site reopened in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday. The site can test up to 500 people per day, and folks started lining up early on Saturday morning, so they don’t get left out in the cold without being seen.  In order to keep up with demand, local and federal resources are being distributed in Philadelphia.  For a second day, lines surround the Cibotti Rec Center.   Nearly 30,000 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to city health officials, which is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
State
New Jersey State
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Economy, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Philly

Snow Causes Roof To Collapse At GG’s Diamond Cleaners In Ocean City, New Jersey

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow caused the roof of an Ocean City, New Jersey, business to collapse on Tuesday. The incident happened at GG’s Diamond Cleaners on the 600 block of Asbury Avenue around 8 a.m. Nobody was injured during the collapse and it was unoccupied at the time. But two families in an adjacent second-story residence are temporarily displaced as construction officials assess the structural integrity of the building.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Ocean County Powerball Ticket Claims $1 Million Payout; 2 Winners To Split $632.6 Million Jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Powerball ticket buyers are big winners after Wednesday night’s drawing, which also made an Ocean County ticket holder a little bit richer. Lottery winners from California and Wisconsin will split the seventh-largest jackpot of $632.6 million. There’s also a $450.2 million cash option. A lottery ticket in Ocean County, New Jersey matched five of the numbers, winning a $1 million pay out. The winning numbers are 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46.    
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Car Flipped Onto Roof Causing Delays On Ben Franklin Bridge Heading Into New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overturned car is causing some traffic delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading to New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene where a car ended up on its roof. It happened in the eastbound lanes around 2:30 p.m. It’s unclear how the accident happened, but it has caused delays for traffic heading to New Jersey. One eastbound lane is getting by at this time. Stopped traffic in #Philadelphia on Vine St Expressway/ I-676 EB between I-76 and I-95 #traffic https://t.co/BtegSRlPfO — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) January 4, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County Pharmacies Struggling To Keep Up With Demand For COVID-19 Tests

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — As Bucks County sees a record number of COVID cases, pharmacies can hardly keep up with the demand for testing. More than 1,100 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bucks County on New Year’s Day, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Health. That is the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began. Places like the Chalfont Pharmacy say it’s causing the number of requests for COVID-19 testing to swell. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing for weeks at the Chalfont Pharmacy. “It’s constant COVID testing,” pharmacist Lee Segal says. Segal says demand exploded as omicron started spreading in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Stability#Covid#Ap#Aaa Mid Atlantic#Omicron
CBS Philly

South Jersey Residents Fear Potential Icy Morning Commute After Snow, Freezing Cold

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The concern turns to ice after a winter storm dumped snow on South Jersey Monday. Black ice and refreezing are two issues residents are dealing with in Williamstown. Plows barrelled through the streets of Williamstown Monday night. “They did a good job on the roads,” one man said. Mother nature showed no mercy in the new year, dumping snow all across the South Jersey region. The bundled-up people CBS3 found didn’t waste a minute. They grabbed a shovel and got to work on the sidewalks and driveways. “I really wasn’t into shoveling the snow,” Doug Hartsell said. “I like the snow. I...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy