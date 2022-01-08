ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

10 Atlanta residents accused of illegally using gill nets near Florida bridge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKNWA_0dgVtJGh00
10 arrested: Agents with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered more than 500 pounds of fish and sharks. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ten Atlanta residents are accused of using illegal gill nets to catch more than 500 pounds of fish and sharks near a major bridge in Florida, wildlife officials said.

In a news release, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the suspects used four gill nets measuring “more than four and a half football fields” at the north end of the Sunshine Skyway rest area.

Wildlife officials said Marcos Navarrete, 27; Ernesto Navarrete, 35; Roberto Lopez, 41; Carlos Santana, 18; Fedy Navarrete, 38; Fredy Reyez, 18; Rafael Herrera, 40; Daniel Valente, 26; Efren Navarette, 43; and Lorenzo Navarette, 40, were taken in custody.

The gill nets -- officially called monofilament entanglement nets -- were banned in Florida after voters passed a constitutional amendment that took effect on July 1, 1995, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Use of the nets constitutes a third-degree felony, the newspaper reported. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

According to the FWC, each person was charged with:

  • One count third-degree felony -- use of gill net in state water.
  • One count first-degree misdemeanor -- major violation pertaining to snook.
  • Two counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized sheepshead.
  • 13 counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized black drum.
  • Four counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized permit.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor -- illegal method of harvest of snook.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized snook.
  • Five counts second-degree misdemeanor -- out-of-season snook.
  • Three counts second-degree misdemeanor -- undersized trout.
  • Nine counts second-degree misdemeanor -- illegal method of harvest of shark.
  • Nine counts second-degree misdemeanor -- illegal method of harvest of blue crab.

“This case is a great example of the important work our officers do every day to protect Florida’s natural resources,” Maj. Rob Rowe, the FWC’s regional commander, said in the news release. “The use of these nets is illegal and harmful to the fish and wildlife that are indiscriminately killed when they become entangled in it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 49

Vinny BagoDonuts
1d ago

People moving here in droves from all over the US. They will be crapping on us regularly.

Reply(1)
8
ryan persaud
1d ago

So what if they caught illegal fish it's not a crime they shouldn't face no charges . If they are not white bet you they would be treated as criminals instantly. If they are white then they get probation to complete and a fine with no criminal history. Think about how much people catch illegal fish and don't state how much officially they catch. So your gonna single out them because they are not white totally unfair and a real injustice here .

Reply(15)
4
seadogpirate
17h ago

biden's illegals now floridan's have take care of them for years. but now the poor fish are not available for floridan's to catch or release.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dog lost during California’s Caldor fire reunited with family

A dog that was separated from its owner during the Caldor fire in California was reunited with his owner last month when a skier spotted the animal in deep snow last month. Russ, a pit bull-terrier mix, ran away from his owner’s vehicle, according to a Facebook post by Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends, the nonprofit organization that helped out with the dog’s rescue in late December. The canine’s owner was forced to evacuate due to the Caldor Fire, but he reported Russ as missing to animal service officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Street renamed in honor of officer who drowned

WORCESTER, Mass. — The city of Worcester has renamed a street in honor of a city police officer who drowned last summer while trying to save a struggling teenager. What used to be called Skyline Drive is now known as Officer Manny Familia Way. The street sign is already in place, but a formal dedication of the street will take place on June 4, the first anniversary of his death.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy