Plane crashes into tree in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A plane crashed in Liberty Saturday.

The Cessna 172G single engine plane crashed into a tree on Homestead Road. The call came in just after 3:30 p.m.

The caller told dispatchers the plane crashed around 50 yards away from his backyard and he heard people talking.

Liberty police and fire as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene.

OSHP said there were no injuries. Christopher Tornello, 65, was piloting the plane and 43-year-old Melissa Fike and a juvenile were passengers.

The pilot lives in Liberty and was trying to land the plane at Landsdowne Airport when the plane lost power, according to OSHP.

Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Liberty crews had to use a ladder to get the pilot off the plane.

Liberty Fire Chief Douglas Theobald said the crash was due to an apparent mechanical issue or engine failure.

