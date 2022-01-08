ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Relative to Adopt Baby of Florida Deputies Who Died by Suicide

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe infant son of two Florida police deputies who died by suicide will be adopted by a close relative, according to a fundraising page to support the child....

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Slain Officer's Sister Sues Facebook for Wrongful Death

The sister of a slain federal security officer is suing Facebook, alleging the tech giant played a part in the radicalization of two men who are accused of planning the killing on its platform. David Patrick Underwood was fatally shot and his partner was wounded while guarding a federal building...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Chicago

Mother Pleads Guilty in 2-Year-Old Houston Girl's 2020 Death

The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in 2020 has pleaded guilty for her role in the child's death, according to court records. Sahara Ervin, 22, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a human corpse, during a court hearing Wednesday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

coal mine accident

A coal miner died in an underground accident in southern Indiana, authorities said Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said. No other details were released. The federal mine safety agency was notified. Sunrise Coal, Indiana’s second-largest coal producer, is owned...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy