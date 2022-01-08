ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating north Durham death

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are conducting a death investigation on Old Oxford Road in...

WRAL News

Durham man found dead on Old Oxford Road

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are conducting a death investigation on Old Oxford Road in north Durham. The sheriff's office said just before noon Saturday, deputies and EMS responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway on Old Oxford Rd between Red Mill and Snow Hill Roads.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Downtown Apex street reopens after caller told police they planned to set off bomb

Apex, N.C. — A main road through downtown Apex was closed on Sunday after police said someone called authorities and said they were going to set off a bomb. Apex police said just after 11 a.m., an anonymous caller said they were walking downtown and threatened to set off a bomb if police didn't respond in time. Police handled the situation as a serious threat but did not find it to be credible.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Wake County deputy fired, arrested over 2021 assault incident

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it has fired a Wake County deputy over an incident that occured in April of 2021. 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Maith has been fired from the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Following an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division, Wake County Investigators arrested Maith...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Three people killed in early-morning fire in North Carolina

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. — An early-morning fire at a mobile home in North Carolina has left three people dead. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WNCT-TV that the fire broke out early Sunday morning in a doublewide mobile home behind a house in Bell Arthur. He said two people escaped the fire, but three others died.
BELL ARTHUR, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed after jumping on moving vehicle in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced it is currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Fayetteville. Fayeteville police said officers responded to a shooting call at about 2:18 p.m. Saturday along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive.. According to Fayetteville police, 37-year-old Jason Walker ran...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested, charged with murder of Fayetteville toddler

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police arrested and charged Keshawn Ayers, 26, on Friday night in connection to the murder of a 2-year-old, officials said. Police found the child unresponsive at a home on Malloy Street on New Year's Eve. First responders took the toddler to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The medical examiner determined the death to be a homicide.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Several skiers hurt at N.C. ski resort after hydrant struck

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Several people were hurt at a North Carolina ski resort when a damaged hydrant sprayed a blast of water onto skiers riding above on a lift, prompting several skiers to jump. Management at Beech Mountain Resort told WBTV-TV that a guest skied into the water...
ACCIDENTS
WRAL News

15-year-old injured in Jacksonville shooting

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teenager in critical condition on Saturday. As reported by WITN, Officers came to the area of Foxhorn Village at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday where they found a 15-year-old shot. The teenager was taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Harris Teeter stores closing earlier starting Jan. 10

Harris Teeter will be closing earlier at most locations starting Jan. 10, 2022. The reduced hours will allow for additional cleaning and restocking. "We believe that closing early will allow associates to: process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop," the company shared in an e-mail to e-VIC customers on Jan. 7.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

School bus service suspended due to driver COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. — High school students in two North Carolina cities won't be able to ride school buses for at least two weeks because a large number of drivers are temporarily out of work after testing positive for COVID-19. The News & Record of Greensboro reports that Guilford County Schools said Friday that 76 of the district's drivers are out of work with the virus. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said those absences come on top of the district's pre-existing driver shortage.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Saturday to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year. Law enforcement agencies were working at a home in Manchester,...
MANCHESTER, NH
