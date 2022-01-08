Cardinals Elevate Tahir Whitehead, David Wells For Sunday

Line: Cardinals -6.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium:. Snapping the losing streak was a big deal for the Cardinals. But this feels like a game the Cardinals need to get to stack on that, to make it a two-game winning streak going into the playoffs (as opposed to losing four of five heading in), and to even the Cardinals' record at home this season at 4-4. The Seahawks are coming off a dominant win over a team that whacked the Cardinals (the Lions). Russell Wilson is in a better place than he was the first time these teams played, they have a better running game with the way Rashaad Penny has played, and the Cardinals may sit a couple of banged-up pieces. Still, the Cardinals are the better team, and they need to show it Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO