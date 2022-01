The state’s pandemic stimulus program will come to an end on Jan. 11, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Hundreds of Thousands of Americans To Receive Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in Mercury News, the $127 million last wave of 180,000 payments began in late December and will be disbursed throughout the course of January, according to an email sent out by the agency on Wednesday. Between December 13th and December 31st, a total of 794,000 GSS II payments totaling $568 million were made.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO