Body of flood victim recovered after Pacific Northwest storm

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency workers have recovered the body of a man whose vehicle was swept into floodwaters west of Olympia after record precipitation and flooding deluged the Pacific Northwest.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said the 72-year-old man was found dead in his submerged vehicle not far from of his driveway in Cosmopolis.

The man went missing Friday when he left home to move his car to higher ground. Drier weather was expected throughout the weekend, but the risk of flooding, landslides and avalanche remained in many areas.

Several major roads connecting the Seattle area to the rest of the country remained closed Saturday.

