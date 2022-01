Bossier Parish Community College is hosting several registration events to help new and current students enroll for the spring and summer semesters. BPCC’s enrollment management team will host pop-up registration events January 5-7 and January 10 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Students should report to the Admissions Office in Building F and then come by Building G, Room 219 to receive assistance. Students must be signed in by 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Anyone who has been exposed to or is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to request a virtual appointment instead at https://bit.ly/3sVHEW1.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO