ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Elderly woman passes away after early morning fire in Owensboro

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipGC8_0dgVnlZf00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West 12th Street around 1:40 Saturday morning, authorities say.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a bedroom window of the home, which prompted rapid effort of search and rescue along with fire fighting.

According to an official report, EMS treated an elderly woman on scene. Officials say she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries. OFD asks you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Firefighters report the house fire has been extinguished and is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Single vehicle crash kills three on Interstate 70

CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clay County that happened Saturday afternoon. On January 8, 2022, at approximately 2:12 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes near the twenty-four-mile marker that claimed three […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For several weeks, OPD have been searching for a missing Owensboro teen. The last anyone saw of 14-year-old Alina Bartolon was Christmas Eve. Joining police efforts, the community continues their search for Alina. A group of Owensboro residents met at Smothers Park Saturday morning before visiting several neighborhoods, looking for any […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Detectives looking for armed robber in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — According to an official report, Owensboro police responded to the Quality Quick on Frederica Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say they came in response to an armed robbery at the business. A white male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a ball cap entered the store with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

5th inmate dies in Louisville jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Corrections officials have confirmed that a man recently booked at a Louisville jail has, marking the fifth death at the downtown jail in little more than a month. According to the Courier Journal, the death occurred Sunday morning. Metro Corrections Assistant Directory Steve Durham said in a statement that a corrections […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Head on crash with semi claims the life of Evansville man

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – An Evansville man is dead after a head on crash with a semi truck. It happened along I-64 near the 96 mile-marker just before 9:30 a.m Thursday. According to Illinois State Police, a van was heading west on the interstate when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#Ems#Ofd#House#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: SLOW DOWN! Two police cruisers hit while helping others

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King tweeted Thursday night about the impending danger facing drivers, saying all of I-69, Audubon Parkway, US 60 by-pass and parts of I-165 are solid ice. 🚨HENDERSON Co🚨 I can’t stress it enough…if you have to get out….SLOW DOWN! Thankfully the trooper working a wreck […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KY tornado victims given more time to apply for DUA benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Storm victims in 16 Kentucky counties now have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance announced Friday. Officials say the U.S. Department of Labor gave approval to extend the deadline for individuals impacted by the storms that occurred overnight on Dec. 10 to […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police investigating embezzlement accusations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating an embezzlement at a business. The general manager of Mountain Glacier and JP Trucking tells officers an employee has been using company money to pay her own personal bills for the last three years. The general manager says the company’s own internal investigation reveals the employee has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Indiana coal miner dies in underground accident

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an underground accident in southern Indiana. The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois. The information was released by Clark Cottom, the sheriff in Sullivan County. No other details have been released. The federal […]
OAKTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield teen

GREENFIELD, Ind (WEHT) – An Indiana Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Greenfield Police Department says Anyia Boyette, 18, has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Thursday. They say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. They describe her as a black female that is 5’6” and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU: W. Maryland Street set to close for two months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The EWSU confirmed on social media Saturday that West Maryland Street will be closed for approximately two months starting Monday, January 10. They say the road will be closed from Harmony Way to N. Sonntag Avenue as work will start on a new water line project. Harmony Way will remain open […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at a Bronx apartment building, the deadliest blaze in New York City in more than three decades. Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll. He said the children killed were 16 years old […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m. Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized. Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year […]
BRADLEY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy