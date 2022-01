CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- From Covid rates increasing to inflation pressures to new IRS rules, just about everyone is looking for any way to save money in the new year. “Take out a notecard, maybe a sticky note and simply write out your top three financial goals. They may be paying off $25,000 in credit card debt. It may be saved $10,000 for retirement it may be safe for the trip of a lifetime, whatever it is focus all of your energy on one primary goal and what you find is number two and number three fall in line because of the progress and momentum that you’re making towards that one goal,” said Kinney.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO