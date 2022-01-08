UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Guess it's time to unveil the worst-kept secret in Montana

I will never be confused with former Atlanta Braves' third baseman Chipper Jones, except in two categories: First, I throw right-handed. Second: I'm a switch-hitter.

I am not a third baseman (I played first and the outfield).

Chipper (nee Larry Wayne Jones, Jr.) wore No. 10. I wore 27.

I cannot hit a Major League fastball. I can't even hit a Little League fastball these days. I have enough trouble with a stationary golf ball.

Yet, I have a lifelong history in the athletic arena. I've been an athlete (and still am an athlete, although there are some who seem to think the ability to sling 16 pounds of urethane 60 feet into a full rack of pins and knocking them all down isn't a "real" sport).

I have been a card-carrying official in both softball and baseball, and I probably would still be doing it if it hadn't been for Type II Diabetes putting neuropathy in my feet and the beginning of glaucoma in my lamps.

I have been a broadcaster, spinning 45 RPM records and 33 1/3 RPM albums (those of you under the age of 30 can Google what a record is) and calling play-by-play of baseball, softball, basketball, and football, starting at the Mighty KURVE (KRVE-FM) in Los Gatos, Calif., to my last station, 13-KEIN here in the Electric City.

Then, some 23 years ago, Tribune Sports Editor Emeritus George Geise gave me a phone call and asked if I'd be interested in inputting box scores of high school games on Friday and Saturday nights.

And I said, "Sure. I can't dance." And I still can't.

At the time of my hiring, I was also working at Pasta Montana. I left there in 2004.

In 2006, I became a school bus driver for Big Sky Bus Lines. Stayed for five years. Didn't kill anyone (was tempted to, but didn't).

But since 1999, my one constant has been the Great Falls Tribune. Sports clerk. Parttime reporter. Columnist (I took over the Ten Pin Talk bowling column after we lost the great Curt Backa to colon cancer). Scott Mansch's right-hand man (I have to wonder if it would have made a difference if I was left-handed?). Then, after 18 years as a part-timer, a full-time sports reporter and columnist.

My employment history has never been the greatest. But this is the longest stretch of time that I've ever worked in the same building.

I have welcomed people to the Tribune, and I have given them hugs (and handshakes) when they've headed to greener pastures. I've seen them retire. I've even attended some of my colleagues' funerals.

I have covered Little League baseball, Babe Ruth League baseball, girls' softball, Legion Baseball, and the Pioneer League − before and after COVID-19 and Rob Manfred.

Bowling. Stock car racing. Drag racing. Motocross. Bowling. Basketball. Volleyball. Cross Country. Golf. Swimming. Football. Ice Hockey. Soccer. Wrestling. Track and Field.

I've witnessed state championships. I've witnessed undefeated teams. And I've watched as a pandemic did the unthinkable: stop an entire world in its tracks.

At the Six-Man state championship game in November, the longest-tenured football coach in Montana football, Rodney Tweet, told me he was done.

Just this past Friday, Mark Samson and I had a lengthy chat when news was released that he, too, was retiring.

Now it's time to reveal the worst-kept secret in Montana: On Sunday, July 31, 2022, I will call it a career here at the Great Falls Tribune.

Most of you already knew that I had made that decision; in fact, I told my editor, Grady Higgins, last May that this school term and this spring's Legion Baseball season would be the end of the line for me.

But like Coach Samson, I knew it was time. Heck, youth not only isn't on my side, it's 25 minutes away by phone. A linebacker coming at me full speed is usually an opportunity to utter a two-word phrase that I'm not allowed to use in this forum (the first word is "OH" - you'll have to use your imagination on the second word).

But you guys will still have to put up with me for another 6 1/2 months.

Until then, Babe Ruth isn't allowed to come back from the dead to bear-hug me at home plate of any stadium south of the Third Parallel North.

I will only throw out a ceremonial first pitch if I can have a cutoff man stationed between the mound and home plate. If Vin Scully can do it, so can I.

It would be my luck that I'd miss the cutoff man.

Follow Lee on Twitter @GFTrib_LVernoy, or email lvernoy@greatfallstribune.com.