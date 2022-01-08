ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Guess it's time to unveil the worst-kept secret in Montana

By Lee Vernoy, GreatFalls
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN0Mj_0dgVmylf00

I will never be confused with former Atlanta Braves' third baseman Chipper Jones, except in two categories: First, I throw right-handed. Second: I'm a switch-hitter.

I am not a third baseman (I played first and the outfield).

Chipper (nee Larry Wayne Jones, Jr.) wore No. 10. I wore 27.

I cannot hit a Major League fastball. I can't even hit a Little League fastball these days. I have enough trouble with a stationary golf ball.

Yet, I have a lifelong history in the athletic arena. I've been an athlete (and still am an athlete, although there are some who seem to think the ability to sling 16 pounds of urethane 60 feet into a full rack of pins and knocking them all down isn't a "real" sport).

I have been a card-carrying official in both softball and baseball, and I probably would still be doing it if it hadn't been for Type II Diabetes putting neuropathy in my feet and the beginning of glaucoma in my lamps.

I have been a broadcaster, spinning 45 RPM records and 33 1/3 RPM albums (those of you under the age of 30 can Google what a record is) and calling play-by-play of baseball, softball, basketball, and football, starting at the Mighty KURVE (KRVE-FM) in Los Gatos, Calif., to my last station, 13-KEIN here in the Electric City.

Then, some 23 years ago, Tribune Sports Editor Emeritus George Geise gave me a phone call and asked if I'd be interested in inputting box scores of high school games on Friday and Saturday nights.

And I said, "Sure. I can't dance." And I still can't.

At the time of my hiring, I was also working at Pasta Montana. I left there in 2004.

In 2006, I became a school bus driver for Big Sky Bus Lines. Stayed for five years. Didn't kill anyone (was tempted to, but didn't).

But since 1999, my one constant has been the Great Falls Tribune. Sports clerk. Parttime reporter. Columnist (I took over the Ten Pin Talk bowling column after we lost the great Curt Backa to colon cancer). Scott Mansch's right-hand man (I have to wonder if it would have made a difference if I was left-handed?). Then, after 18 years as a part-timer, a full-time sports reporter and columnist.

My employment history has never been the greatest. But this is the longest stretch of time that I've ever worked in the same building.

I have welcomed people to the Tribune, and I have given them hugs (and handshakes) when they've headed to greener pastures. I've seen them retire. I've even attended some of my colleagues' funerals.

I have covered Little League baseball, Babe Ruth League baseball, girls' softball, Legion Baseball, and the Pioneer League − before and after COVID-19 and Rob Manfred.

Bowling. Stock car racing. Drag racing. Motocross. Bowling. Basketball. Volleyball. Cross Country. Golf. Swimming. Football. Ice Hockey. Soccer. Wrestling. Track and Field.

I've witnessed state championships. I've witnessed undefeated teams. And I've watched as a pandemic did the unthinkable: stop an entire world in its tracks.

At the Six-Man state championship game in November, the longest-tenured football coach in Montana football, Rodney Tweet, told me he was done.

Just this past Friday, Mark Samson and I had a lengthy chat when news was released that he, too, was retiring.

Now it's time to reveal the worst-kept secret in Montana: On Sunday, July 31, 2022, I will call it a career here at the Great Falls Tribune.

Most of you already knew that I had made that decision; in fact, I told my editor, Grady Higgins, last May that this school term and this spring's Legion Baseball season would be the end of the line for me.

But like Coach Samson, I knew it was time. Heck, youth not only isn't on my side, it's 25 minutes away by phone. A linebacker coming at me full speed is usually an opportunity to utter a two-word phrase that I'm not allowed to use in this forum (the first word is "OH" - you'll have to use your imagination on the second word).

But you guys will still have to put up with me for another 6 1/2 months.

Until then, Babe Ruth isn't allowed to come back from the dead to bear-hug me at home plate of any stadium south of the Third Parallel North.

I will only throw out a ceremonial first pitch if I can have a cutoff man stationed between the mound and home plate. If Vin Scully can do it, so can I.

It would be my luck that I'd miss the cutoff man.

Follow Lee on Twitter @GFTrib_LVernoy, or email lvernoy@greatfallstribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials formally launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Great Falls, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Basketball
Great Falls, MT
Basketball
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Chipper Jones
Person
Mark Samson
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Babe Ruth
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

254
Followers
156
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy