Hamilton goalie Bailey Gauthier signs with Davenport

Bailey Gauthier put in the work to be the strongest goalkeeper she could be.

It continues to pay off for the Hamilton senior.

Gauthier signed a national letter-of-intent to accept a soccer scholarship at Davenport University last week.

"I chose Davenport University because I fell in love with the campus size and the facilities. I also had the opportunity to be trained by the coaches and train with the players," Gauthier said. "It just felt like home."

Gauthier had seven shutouts in goal for the Hawkeyes last spring. Making it to an NCAA Division II program is a huge opportunity that she doesn't take lightly.

"Being able to continue my love for soccer, playing at the next level means so much. This is what I have been training for since my Freshman year," she said. "I’ve spent hours on and off the field training through ETS West Michigan as well as HIIT Goalkeeper Training with Kevin Butterfield. I have gained strength, confidence and growth as a leader. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it."

Gauthier has one more season at Hamilton and is looking to end her high school career on a high note before heading to Davenport and play in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the top D-II conference in the country.

"I’m excited to start the next chapter of life, by obtaining a degree from Davenport," she said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue playing soccer at the college level."

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.