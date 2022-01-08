Andrew Garfield improvised one of the best lines in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The biggest Spider-Man: No Way Home secret leaked many months before the film's premiere. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their Peter Parker roles from the non-MCU movies and join Tom Holland's Spider-Man in his multiverse adventure. As 2021 marched on, the evidence continued to pile up. Yet those involved in the project kept lying about the film's most prominent spoiler.

The film has been out for three weeks now, so it's no longer just a rumor. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in No Way Home, and they do get to wear their Spider-Man suits. That means the actors can finally stop lying about the movie. After Holland started speaking candidly about what it was like to make No Way Home, it's time for Garfield's take. And it turns out the actor improvised one of the best lines in the movie. You should really see No Way Home before proceeding, as some spoilers follow below.

Garfield is one of the No Way Home actors who had to keep denying his role in the movie in interviews that had nothing to do with the MCU movie. That's because Garfield made other movies that were released in 2021 that he had to promote. Whether talking about The Eyes of Tammy Faye or Tick, Tick… Boom! Garfield would invariably field No Way Home questions. And he would fail to convince the audience that he's speaking the truth when denying his involvement.

But Garfield is now free to address his Peter Parker role, and the actor did talk about working on No Way Home with Variety and ET.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer: Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Image source: Sony and Marvel

The No Way Home scene Garfield improvised

No Way Home is the final movie in the MCU's first Spider-Man, and it's very much a film about Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Garfield makes this observation in his interviews. But there's no denying that Garfield's Peter Parker stands out in No Way Home. Fans can't have enough of him, to the point where many are asking Sony to give the actor the Amazing Spider-Man 3 film he never got to make.

While talking to Variety, Garfield revealed that he improvised a line in a No Way Home scene that features all three Spider-Man variants, in their suits, ready for action:

There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.

If you saw No Way Home, you know exactly when it happens. It's in the moments that precede the big Statue of Liberty fight at the end of No Way Home. And it's just hilarious, with Garfield's character dropping the “I love you” bomb on two people he had met just hours earlier. Puzzled, Tobey and Tom's Peter Parkers do not respond in kind, which makes the scene all the more amazing.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

Will Garfield return to Spider-Man?

Garfield explained in both interviews that some of the big No Way Home themes were mentorship and brotherhood. In the story, Garfield's Spider-Man is the middle brother. “I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother,” he told ET — of course, he loves them.

It'll be interesting to see whether Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's Peter Parkers will be in the same room with Garfield's Spider-Man to tell him they love him too. But if the MCU taught us anything, is that good things come to those who wait. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) took his time to give Peter Parker that hug. We had to wait from Homecoming to Endgame. But it happened.

As for Garfield, he's open to returning to his Spider-Man role in the future. “I'm open, of course, I'm very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was,” he said.

Check out Garfield's interviews about No Way Home in full on Variety and ET.