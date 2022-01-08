ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Garfield improvised one of the best lines in Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago

The biggest Spider-Man: No Way Home secret leaked many months before the film's premiere. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their Peter Parker roles from the non-MCU movies and join Tom Holland's Spider-Man in his multiverse adventure. As 2021 marched on, the evidence continued to pile up. Yet those involved in the project kept lying about the film's most prominent spoiler.

The film has been out for three weeks now, so it's no longer just a rumor. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in No Way Home, and they do get to wear their Spider-Man suits. That means the actors can finally stop lying about the movie. After Holland started speaking candidly about what it was like to make No Way Home, it's time for Garfield's take. And it turns out the actor improvised one of the best lines in the movie. You should really see No Way Home before proceeding, as some spoilers follow below.

Garfield is one of the No Way Home actors who had to keep denying his role in the movie in interviews that had nothing to do with the MCU movie. That's because Garfield made other movies that were released in 2021 that he had to promote. Whether talking about The Eyes of Tammy Faye or Tick, Tick… Boom! Garfield would invariably field No Way Home questions. And he would fail to convince the audience that he's speaking the truth when denying his involvement.

But Garfield is now free to address his Peter Parker role, and the actor did talk about working on No Way Home with Variety and ET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJwU0_0dgVmh0Y00
Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer: Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Image source: Sony and Marvel

The No Way Home scene Garfield improvised

No Way Home is the final movie in the MCU's first Spider-Man, and it's very much a film about Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Garfield makes this observation in his interviews. But there's no denying that Garfield's Peter Parker stands out in No Way Home. Fans can't have enough of him, to the point where many are asking Sony to give the actor the Amazing Spider-Man 3 film he never got to make.

While talking to Variety, Garfield revealed that he improvised a line in a No Way Home scene that features all three Spider-Man variants, in their suits, ready for action:

There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.

If you saw No Way Home, you know exactly when it happens. It's in the moments that precede the big Statue of Liberty fight at the end of No Way Home. And it's just hilarious, with Garfield's character dropping the “I love you” bomb on two people he had met just hours earlier. Puzzled, Tobey and Tom's Peter Parkers do not respond in kind, which makes the scene all the more amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXKVr_0dgVmh0Y00
Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

Will Garfield return to Spider-Man?

Garfield explained in both interviews that some of the big No Way Home themes were mentorship and brotherhood. In the story, Garfield's Spider-Man is the middle brother. “I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother,” he told ET — of course, he loves them.

It'll be interesting to see whether Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's Peter Parkers will be in the same room with Garfield's Spider-Man to tell him they love him too. But if the MCU taught us anything, is that good things come to those who wait. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) took his time to give Peter Parker that hug. We had to wait from Homecoming to Endgame. But it happened.

As for Garfield, he's open to returning to his Spider-Man role in the future. “I'm open, of course, I'm very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was,” he said.

Check out Garfield's interviews about No Way Home in full on Variety and ET.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

See what Tom Holland’s Spider-Man might look like in the Venom suit

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers suggested that Tom Holland might wear a black suit in the movie, which the official toys backed up. Many Spider-Man fans believed that we’d see some Venom action in No Way Home, with the Symbiote suit finally appearing in the MCU. That was not the case, however. The reason why Peter Parker had to wear a black Spider-Man suit leaked before the movie. But reports after No Way Home came out teased that Marvel and Sony might be working on a...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced a new Avenger before the script changed

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home is out breaking records at the box office, we're finally starting to learn some of the secrets behind making the movie. We saw in-depth interviews with some of the film's stars who didn't have to lie anymore about the big No Way Home revelations. Also, the Spider-Man writers have explained the thinking behind No Way Home and addressed some of the script decisions that fans might question. And we're learning more secrets about making No Way...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr.
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony’s Top-Grossing Pic of All Time at U.S. Box Office

Another day, another milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony and Marvel’s superhero sensation earned $19.7 million on Christmas Eve to finish Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales and become Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). To boot, No Way Home is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, a pandemic-era first. The pic will achieve the milestone on Sunday, if not Christmas Day, after finishing Friday with north of $900 million worldwide. The latest Spidey...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Mcu
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged: the sweetest moments together

They are undoubtedly the couple of the moment. And not only at the cinema, where Spiderman No Way Home is breaking box office records both in Italy and in the rest of the world. But why outside of the film and in real life the relationship between Tom Holland And Zendaya has recently become official.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Tom Holland Is Set for a Massive Pay Day if He Continues as Spider-Man

Given the recent success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Spider-Man star Tom Holland is looking to be on the verge of becoming Hollywood’s next biggest star!. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that Holland’s recent appearance as the web-slinging superhero just hit gold at the box-office as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially grossed over $1 billion. Given this massive return for Sony Pictures and the fact that the last two films have also been major successes, it goes without saying that Holland is kind of a big deal. In fact, he’s such a big deal that Variety recently put out a report claiming that some studio sources have stated the star could get upwards of an eight-figure payday for future films from major studios.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Writers Went Down A Rabbit Hole About Peter Parker’s Ending, Here’s Why They Went With The Finale We Got

Massive spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, with both TV and movie projects greatly changing the massive franchise. Jon Watts’ record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home is no exception, especially as it ripped open the multiverse and featured an emotional twist ending. And it turns out that No Way Home’s writers went down a rabbit hole about Peter Parker’s ending, recently explaining why they went with the finale we got.
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

290K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy