There is something fascinating about the dark fantasy anime series that kept my interest in them. Such anime were released during the initial days of the 90s and kept their marks on the audience forever. Have you ever watched a dark fantasy anime? Because if you have then there is no chance of you getting obsessed with it. Overlord has also been adapted to the same path by following dark fantasy anime themes. With the release of the show, fans have kept waiting for its successive season. So far, the series has released 3 seasons back to back, and now the audience is demanding Overlord Season 4.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO