Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man charged in connection to fatal shooting

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old St. Louis man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman.

Robert Shelton was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, and failure to report a shooting by the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Trending: Revisiting the ‘Missouri Miracle’ two decades after Shawn Hornbeck disappeared

On Nov. 16, 2021, police responded to the 3900 block of Evans around 3:54 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Natasha Selby laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing by homicide detectives.

FOX 2

FOX 2

