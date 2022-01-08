ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out for freezing rain, treacherous roads in Worcester County; winter weather advisory in effect

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — The National Weather Service in Norton has an old saying: “A glaze of freezing rain can be more dangerous than an inch of freezing rain.”

Meteorologist Bill Simpson, a 35-year NWS veteran, relayed those words Saturday afternoon as he described the winter weather advisory Sunday for Central Massachusetts and northern Worcester County in particular.

A mix of freezing rain and sleet is in store between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, so be careful when driving or taking a walk outside, because the roads could be extra slippery.

As Simpson and the NWS see it, people tend to be more cautious when they can see an inch of freezing rain. But if there’s a patch of freezing rain here and there, the level of cautiousness could drop a little bit.

“One spot, a little glaze could get a lot of accidents,” Simpson said.

Bitter cold settles in

Cold temperatures are in store beyond Sunday’s advisory. Overnight Sunday into Monday could fall in the teens, and hover around zero early Monday morning.

After being mostly sunny and in the 20s during the day Monday, it'll be “pretty brutal” on Tuesday, Simpson said, with readings expected in the single digits.

The frigid temperatures continue with Tuesday overnight lows into Wednesday morning falling below zero.

“A real possibility,” Simpson said.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Watch out for freezing rain, treacherous roads in Worcester County; winter weather advisory in effect

