Mom Posted Smiling Selfie Hours Before She Died Alongside Husband In Baltimore Bus Crash

Mendy Wimbrey posted the above selfie to Instagram shortly before the crash that killer her and her husband, Kamonti Wilmer. Photo Credit: Mendy Wimbrey (Instagram)/Kamonti Wilmer (Facebook)

A couple was killed after their car struck an MTA bus late Thursday night in Baltimore, authorities said.

The bus was stopped at Old Court Road near Woodling Way when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Maxima around 11:45 p.m., county police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 51-year-old Mr. Komonti Wilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Medics transported the bus driver to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Wimbrey was remembered for her smile, a photo of which she shared to her Instagram story hours before the deadly crash, those who knew her said.

"Last night, Hours before you and your husband's fatal accident you posted this," Johnny Wimbrey writes on Facebook. Your smile, your laugh, your crazy unsolicited opinions that became facts even if no one agreed😂😔.

"I'm speechless, I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm confused, I'm broken. I have always admired you."

The victims apparently shared a child together named Taylor.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.

