It's time for a little celebration in Nashville. The road to the AFC Championship will go through Tennessee. The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage and its accompanying bye on the strength of their 28-25 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Both the Titans and Chiefs finished the regular season with 12-5 records, but Tennessee hold the tiebreaker thanks to its Week 7 win in Kansas City.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO