Tupac’s 1961 Chevy Impala Gets A Makeover: Video

The Chevelle is a very popular model within the American automotive world due to its crazy history and iconic Chevy styling. The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time. The first generation was built on the A-body platform and was announced in 1963. 1964 saw the introduction of the 327 ci V8, which put out an insane, for the time, 300 horsepower. By this point, the Chevelle was all the rage in America because it allowed the younger generation of car enthusiasts the ability to have an excellent muscle car of their own without giving up an arm and a leg. This was a great selling point. You need both your arms and legs to drive these vehicles, especially if you got the four-speed manual.

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO