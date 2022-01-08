ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Money Drops Off "Long Time Coming"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Quality Control empire continues to grow with every passing year. The ATL-based record label currently boasts a roster that includes Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls, among others. They have a high success rate when it...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Explains Why Relationship With Lil Baby Might Not Work

Saweetie and Lil Baby have been intermingled in dating rumors after it was reported that Baby spent hundreds of thousands on the rapper during a shopping trip. While it may seem as though they're definitely getting pretty close, their relationship might not work out in the long run. Saweetie recently...
WUSA

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Split Was 'a Long Time Coming,' Source Says

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim weren't on the same page when it came to their future. The Selling Sunset stars confirmed their split earlier this month, five months after going public with their relationship. A source tells ET that the real estate moguls had different views when it came to starting a family and that their breakup "was a long time coming."
thesource.com

Quality Control Signs Detroit Rapper Baby Money

Quality Control Music has signed fast-rising Detroit rapper Baby Money. Today, the up and coming 24-year-old artist has shared “Long Time Coming,” his first single under the esteemed QC banner and the lead single off his upcoming project “Easy Money”. The hard-hitting track is both declarative and reflective, fitting of this new chapter for Baby Money as he joins the ranks at Quality Control. The new release is accompanied by a 2M Digital directed visual that follows Baby Money as he flaunts his new lifestyle and features clips from his recent performance with Lil Baby.
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Walks Off "Fresh & Fit" Podcast After Host Disrespects Her

The Fresh & Fit podcast, hosted by Freshprinceceo and Myron Gaines, is quickly earning a chaotic reputation. Touted as the world's number-one podcast geared toward men, the hosts generally invite a bunch of Instagram models to the panel, as well as a famous rapper or celebrity, to discuss some of the hottest trends in fitness, social media, finances, and more.
Lil Baby
thesource.com

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Take an Island Holiday Baecation

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves dipped off for a holiday baecation. TheJasmineBrand notes the two shared images flying in similar aircraft, both over an island. Jayda shared her images solo, while Lil Baby appeared alongside Meek Mill. During Christmas, Jayda posted a new Rolls Royce on Instagram, which many believed...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
thesource.com

Lil Baby Is Thrilled For Gunna’s New Album “Drip Season 4”

Two days ago, Gunna announced that his long-awaited album Drip Season 4 will arrive this Friday, and if he needed to build anymore anticipation for it, he got help from his fellow ATLein friend Lil Baby. This morning, the 4PF CEO went on Twitter and expressed a great deal of...
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Club 93.7

Rappers Who Had Their Chains Snatched Over the Years

Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
