The New York Rangers will be making some changes to their lineup ahead of their matchup tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Head coach Gerard Gallant will look to get his charges back on track but will have to do so with an uncertain lineup. Yesterday, Julien Gauthier was added to the COVID list and Dryden Hunt was placed on IR. This triggered the call ups of Tim Gettinger and Jonny Brodzinski from the taxi squad.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO