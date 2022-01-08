State reports record 90,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday
The New York State Department of Health is reporting another one-day record for COVID-19 cases. Saturday, NYSDOH confirms 90,132 new cases. The...13wham.com
The New York State Department of Health is reporting another one-day record for COVID-19 cases. Saturday, NYSDOH confirms 90,132 new cases. The...13wham.com
I would like to know why they keep saying that PENN YAN N.Y HOSPITAL is full of people with covid because there are not full so someone needs to get there facts straight because I live in Penn Yan and there is nothing going on
Comments / 1