ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Neal Maupay’s extra-time strike sends Brighton through against West Brom

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup as Neal Maupay’s extra-time strike...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

West Brom 1-2 Brighton (AET): Player ratings as Maupay's extra time strike sends Seagulls into fourth round

Brighton required extra time to seal their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Neal Maupay's 97th minute strike completed a 2-1 comeback victory against West Brom. The Seagulls ought to have taken the lead on 18 minutes when Danny Welbeck was sent through by Solly March, but the former Arsenal man couldn't find his balance and stabbed his effort straight at West Brom goalkeeper David Button.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Callum Robinson
The Independent

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#West Brom#The Hawthorns
The Independent

Leeds hoping Patrick Bamford will return against West Ham

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is hoping Patrick Bamford will be fit to start at West Ham on Sunday after Joe Gelhardt was added to their already-lengthy injury list ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie.Bamford has managed only seven appearances for Leeds all season – the last of them at the start of December – due to ankle and hamstring injuries but he is back in training ahead of the weekend.It is unclear whether he will be ready to play from the start at the London Stadium but Bielsa has few alternatives up front after Tyler Roberts was hurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners poised to beat Everton to £40m Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are leading Everton in the race to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon. That's according to The Sun, who claim that Arsenal have accelerated a move for a big-money midfielder, since they're three men light in midfield this month. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have both gone to the Africa Cup of Nations, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles joining Roma on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to match his ambition if he is to stay long-term

Antonio Conte says Tottenham have to match his ambition if he is going to be a long-term success at the club, but has no concerns about the short length of his contract. The Italian, who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and only has 18 months on his deal, has already made it clear how far he thinks Spurs are from challenging for top honours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Roma on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Serie A club Roma on loan until the end of the season. Maitland-Niles has started only two Premier League games for the Gunners this season, making eight top-flight appearances in total, and the club announced his move on their official website.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Swansea hope to have players back from Covid-related absences for Saints tie

Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton. The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy