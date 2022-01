Foreign nationals in Vietnam will no longer have their visas automatically extended due to Covid-related complications, the country’s Immigration Department has announced.The visa extension had been put in place to allow tourists or visitors who had become stranded in the country to stay longer with no ramifications, since few flights were operating in and out of the country due to the pandemic.Initially, tourists who had entered the country on visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourist visas on or after 1 March 2020 had their visas automatically extended until 31 December 2021.However, now flights are beginning to resume, visitors arriving from...

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 HOURS AGO