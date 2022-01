Pennsylvania has reported more COVID-19 cases in the first 12 days of January than during any month since the pandemic began in early 2020. On Wednesday, the Department of Health registered 31,739 new cases, the third-highest one-day total of the pandemic. It pushed the number of cases this month to 311,852, breaking the record of 299,504 set last month.

