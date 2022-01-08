ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

By Mike Smith
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tk0f_0dgVfH0J00

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021 .

The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Since then, Rilu made seven cubs that are part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

Katthoefer Animal Building to close again at Miller Park Zoo

Rilu’s contributions put Miller Park Zoo on the map for being one of the leading institutions in producing Snow Leopard cubs across the globe.

In the post, staff members said, “Rilu’s personality and beauty will be missed by guests and staff, but he will not be forgotten.”

“I think Rilu was my favorite animal here at the zoo, for a lot of reasons,” Miller Park Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff said. “He has been here about as long as I have, I run the snow leopard breeding program for North America, so they are near and dear to my heart.”

Miller Park Zoo is located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. Masks are required in all indoor spaces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Bloomington, IL
Pets & Animals
Bloomington, IL
Health
Bloomington, IL
Sports
KRQE News 13

UNM Hospital, Vitalant raising blood donor awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Blood Donor Month and UNM Hospital is reminding people of their need for blood donors. UNMH is the state’s only level one trauma center and sees more than 7,000 trauma cases each year. According to the Red Cross, nationwide, someone needs blood transfusions or platelets every two seconds. UNMH […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

White Sands National Park sees record visitations

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the ongoing pandemic, one attraction in New Mexico is seeing record visitation yet again. In year two of the pandemic, White Sands National Park saw more than 780,000 visitors — a number that keeps growing year to year. “It’s an extremely magical place and I think it’s become so popular […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque-based company creates inclusive, adaptive fitness app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico residents are on a mission of health and inclusivity. “That’s the goal for us to be able to create this really fitness and health-focused community that supports our special needs friends,” said Adam White, CEO and co-founder of TruFit. Through their Albuquerque-based company TruFit, they are creating a fitness […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oklahoma City Zoo#Ssp#Miller Park Zoo Rilu#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Sandia Peak Tram reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram reopened Saturday. This is a week after 21 people were trapped overnight. All onboard were employees and ended up being stranded on the tram for hours when a frozen emergency line forced the cars to stop. The tram’s maintenance team says it has since conducted a thorough inspection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas officer’s drug identifying record awarded

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas Police officer is receiving statewide recognition for helping keep drug-impaired drivers off the streets. Officer Raymond Torres has been named New Mexico’s drug recognition expert for 2021. Torres accounted for 7% of the state’s total enforcement evaluations this past year, as well as had a 100% accuracy rate […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

The metaverse offers a future full of potential – for terrorists and extremists, too

(THE CONVERSATION) The metaverse is coming. Like all technological innovation, it brings new opportunities and new risks. The metaverse is an immersive virtual reality version of the internet where people can interact with digital objects and digital representations of themselves and others and can move more or less freely from one virtual environment to another. It can […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy